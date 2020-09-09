Shortlist picked for Sydney’s new airport

The three competing to build Nancy-Bird Walton Airport are:

Lendlease CPB Joint Venture (a joint venture between Lendlease Building and CPB Contractors);

Multiplex Constructions;

Watpac Construction.

Design of Western Sydney International’s passenger terminal is ongoing and will be finalised when the winning contractor is appointed in mid-2021. Terminal construction is due to begin by the end of 2021.

The airport's design team is made up of Zaha Hadid Architecture and Cox Architecture, with Aurecon as engineer for the project.

The terminal precinct will include a public plaza, retail and dining options and will be connected to the new M12 Motorway and Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport train service.

Western Sydney Airport CEO Simon Hickey said the integrated international and domestic passenger terminal will offer passengers and their families a stress-free travel experience. “The advantage of designing a new airport from the ground up is taking a fresh, new approach, learning from the global experiences of airports, passengers and airlines,” he said. “As well as looking at what makes the world’s best airports work so well, we gained insights from our airline MOU [memorandum of understanding] partners that helped us design a terminal that will make catching a plane fast and easy.”

Hickey said sustainability was a key consideration in the terminal design and will take advantage of natural sunlight and air flows to reduce energy use and create a healthier, more comfortable environment.

