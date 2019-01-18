Shortlisted designs unveiled for $8.5bn Chicago airport upgrade

The city is now inviting members of the public to share their opinions on which design is best for the future O’Hare Global Terminal. It is the first time that the city has has involved public feedback in a design competition at its airports.

O'Hare's new terminal will have an area of 2.25 million square feet, making it among the largest terminals built in the US.

The five proposing teams are: Fentress-EXP-Brook-Garza Joint Venture Partners; Foster Epstein Moreno Joint Venture Partners; Santiago Calatrava LLC; Skidmore, Owings, & Merrill (SOM); and Studio ORD Joint Venture Partners. The designs are pictured below.

The search for a lead architect was launched by a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) in June 2018 by the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) through the Chicago Department of Procurement Services (DPS). In response, 12 teams submitted statements of qualifications, and five teams were later shortlisted based on the city's evaluation. The city's intention is to select two design teams: one to design the O'Hare Global Terminal and Concourse; and another to design two new satellite concourses.

The design teams were asked to deliver innovative designs to build a cutting-edge new O’Hare Global Terminal, while reflecting the legacy of Chicago’s innovation, architecture and diversity.

“The new O'Hare Global Terminal is at the center of our plans to transform O’Hare from curb to gate,” said CDA commissioner Jamie Rhee. “The new O’Hare Global Terminal represents an opportunity not only for O’Hare and its airline partners to grow, but also will fuel new opportunities for residents and businesses from our 77 communities.”

Five 3D models are now on display at the Chicago Architecture Center (CAC). “The Chicago Architecture Center is proud to host the designs that will set the trajectory of O'Hare for years to come,” said Lynn Osmond, president and CEO of the CAC. “All Chicagoans have a stake in O’Hare, as a vital economic engine and an exciting gateway to our city - a place where iconic architecture reflects Chicago’s rich legacy of design innovation. The CAC, Chicago’s home for debating design, is thrilled to help Chicagoans have their say on this next great initiative for our city.”

The O’Hare 21 is expected to create tens of thousands of construction jobs over the next decade.

The shortlisted designs are by

Fentress-EXP-Brook-Garza Joint Venture Partners:

Foster Epstein Moreno Joint Venture Partners:

Santiago Calatrava LLC:

Skidmore, Owings, & Merrill (SOM):

Studio ORD Joint Venture Partners:

Residents as well as the travelling public are encouraged to give feedback by taking a survey by January 23. The survey includes five questions about the design concepts, as well as the new terminal features and expansion plan. The feedback will be considered in the final architect selection.