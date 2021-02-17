  1. Instagram
Thu February 18 2021

Should builders need a licence?

Bishop & Taylor spend most of this episode discussing proposals for a mandatory builders’ licensing scheme with the project’s architect, Federation of Master Builders (FMB) chief executive Brian Berry.

17th February 2021: Episode 50: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction is a weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist.

