Wed March 27 2024

SigmaRoc completes £133m UK lime acquisitions

15 hours SigmaRoc has completed the acquisition of the UK lime operations of CRH for £133m.

Limestone is heated in kilns to produce calcium oxide, or quicklime, the uses for which include of aerated concrete blocks
SigmaRoc now becomes the leading producer of lime products in the UK.

The acquired business was founded in 1891 and headquartered in Buxton, Derbyshire, with sites in Tunstead and Hindlow an five permitted lime kilns. In 2022, it generated revenue of £90m and operating profit of £17m. CRH acquired it in 2015 as part of its Lafarge/Tarmac purchase.

Closing the deal follows an agreement struck last November that Sigmaroc would pay CRH €1bn for its entire lime and limestone operations in Europe.

Sigmaroc says that lime and limestone are key resources in the transition to a more sustainable economy. New applications for lime and limestone products as part of a drive for sustainability include the production and recycling of lithium batteries, the decarbonisation of construction including through substitution of cementitious material and new building materials, and environmental applications including lake liming, air pollution and direct air capture.

