Sigmat recruits former B&K boss

Nick Milestone

Nick Milestone, former managing director of B&K Structures, has joined Sigmat as engineering director. Structural engineer Tim Doubell has joined as R&D director.

“Sigmat has both the resource and expertise to really push the green agenda,” said Nick Milestone, “and I am delighted to be part of this exciting journey.”

Nick Milestone joined B&K Structures from Atlas Ward Structures in 2002. In 2018 he joined William Hare Group as associate director. He is also chairman of the Timber Research & Development Association (TRADA) and a former director of the Structural Timber Association.

Sigmat has a new hybrid structural building system in the works, using low carbon materials, which will be the initial focus for the new recruits.

New R&D director Tim Doubell said: “Launching a hybrid structural flooring solution is a really exciting starting point for us as a team. By integrating cross laminated timber in conjunction with an LGSF structure, the concrete usage is eliminated. It’s this type of innovation that will make a real difference as the industry works towards achieving its net zero carbon targets.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk