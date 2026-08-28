Sika roof for Lancashire Cricket Club

The new second ground for the club will support professional cricket alongside more than 750 hours of community use each year. With two full-size cricket ovals, 36 pitches, a central viewing pavilion with a 5,000-spectator capacity, changing rooms, and fitness facilities, the club aims to use the venue to host men’s Metro Bank One-Day Cup fixtures and become a Women’s Centre for Excellence for the North-West.

Designed by BDP and built by main contractor Eric Wright Construction, the Pavilion’s triangular form was driven by the need to provide uninterrupted views across both cricket pitches. Large, cantilevered canopies and an efficient triangular roof structure enabled long open spans and the creation of a highly flexible, multi-functional internal space with spectacular panoramic views.

The site's setting in a green belt environment required a a low-impact, durable roofing solution capable of delivering long-term waterproofing performance while supporting the building’s architectural ambition.

The development team chose a SikaShield reinforced bituminous membrane system. AMS Cladding Ltd built up the roof using SikaRoof Primer-610 Spray, chosen for its quick and easy application properties and its ability to improve adhesion of air and vapour control layers and self-adhering membranes.

The waterproofing system incorporated SikaShield E74 PE SA 3 mm underlay and HB79 Tex 4 mm capsheet membranes. Within Safe2Torch exclusion zones, SikaShield E79 MG SA 4 mm was specified to provide a flame-free application solution, helping to enhance safety during installation.

SikaShield membranes combine polymer-modified bituminous compounds with reinforced layers and protective surface finishes to create a robust waterproofing system that the company says is capable of withstanding long-term environmental exposure, including UV degradation and harsh weather conditions. The system also offers excellent flexibility at low temperatures and strong adhesion between layers.

To enhance thermal performance, Sikatherm EPS 200 031 RJ1 insulation was installed. This high-performance rigid expanded polystyrene insulation board aims to provide excellent thermal efficiency while protecting the waterproofing system with minimal water absorption.

A SikaRoof EPS Filter Layer was also incorporated to minimise cold rainwater flow beneath the insulation and reduce the migration of fines and debris from upper roofing layers. The completed roof was finished with a stone ballast surface, complementing the Pavilion’s architectural design while contributing to the overall durability of the roofing system.

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