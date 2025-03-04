Sika snaps up UK roofing supplier

Some of Cromar's product range, now owned by Sika

The acquisition of Cromar strengthens Sika’s presence in the roofing sector and enhances its product portfolio in the UK.

Established in 1997, Goole-based Cromar provides builders’ merchants with a range of products for flat and pitched roofing products along with a full portfolio of building chemicals, timber treatments, adhesives, sealants, tanking membranes and damp proof courses.

Sika identified Cromar’s product range and distribution network as complementary to its own.

Cromar managing director Mike Marshall said: “We have built a very successful business at Cromar and are grateful to all our employees, suppliers, customers and wider stakeholders who have supported us on our journey. We are excited to see the next stage of Cromar’s growth and development under the ownership of Sika, a business we believe shares similar values to ourselves and will help Cromar continue to go from strength to strength.

"We are excited to continue our growth under Sika’s ownership, which shares our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.”

Sika UK general manager Tom Forsyth added: “We are delighted to welcome the team from Cromar to the Sika family and this acquisition will help us further develop our activities in roofing distribution in the UK. Sika has extensive experience in the roofing sector, and we will bring this to Cromar to continue their journey of success”.

