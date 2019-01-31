  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Fri February 01 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. International
  3. Singapore awards contract for 800m-long tunnel

Singapore awards contract for 800m-long tunnel

13 hours Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded a S$615.9m (£347m) design and construct contract for a section of the North-South Corridor (NSC) tunnels.

Shanghai Tunnel Engineering will construct a road tunnel, an MRT station box and commuter facilities, including pedestrian bridges, bus stops, sheltered walkways and cycling paths between Sin Ming Avenue and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3. Work is expected to begin by the second quarter of 2019.

The 800m-long dual three-lane road tunnel will be integrated with the future Cross Island Line Teck Ghee MRT station.

The 21.5km NSC is Singapore’s first integrated transport corridor. It features continuous bus lanes and at-grade cycling trunk routes, in line with Singapore’s ‘car-lite’ vision. The NSC is expected to be completed in 2026.

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »