Singapore funding for £24m Birmingham student residence

The evocatively-named Dogpool Lane scheme is designed by Glenn Howells Architects

Alumno’s £24m student residence project on Dogpool Lane in Birmingham is being funded by Woh Hup Holdings, one of Singapore’s largest construction businesses, which recently entered the UK market.

Building work has already started, with GMI Construction as the main contractor.

Woh Hup launched Paideia Capital UK Trust in 2020, in partnership with Metro Holdings and Lee Kim Tah, to acquire completed PBSA buildings. Since inception, Paideia has bought sites in Warwick, Bristol, Glasgow, Exeter, Durham and London.

Woh Hup’s investment at Dogpool Lane will be a mix of cluster beds and single occupancy studio rooms for 167 students, together with a reception and communal areas.

The scheme will also provide new retail space for the existing Post Office and newsagent based on the site, which will be relocated close by during construction.

Regular Alumno designer Glenn Howells Architects is designing the building, which will comprise brickwork and terracotta detailing, referencing local materials.

Alumno plans to have the new building completed for the 2024 student intake.

Alumno managing director David Campbell said: “I’m delighted that we have secured funding from Woh Hup for this project, which will provide an economic boost to local businesses and deliver much needed accommodation for Birmingham’s growing student population.”

Woh Hup director Phil Johnson said: “We believe high-quality purpose-built student accommodation in the UK offers great opportunities to investors. We are excited to be partnering with Alumno, an outstanding and pioneering developer specialising in this area, and look forward to growing the relationship”

