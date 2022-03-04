Sisk and Lagan picked for Dublin Airport framework

This integrated JV is between building & civil engineering contractor John Sisk & Son and airport infrastructure specialist Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure.

The Airside and Landside Lot 1 framework is part of Daa's Capital Investment Programme 2020+ for Dublin Airport, which is designed to deliver continued growth over the medium term in line with Irish government policy.

The framework consists of a number of civil engineering and infrastructure projects to upgrade the pavement, drainage and electrical systems at Dublin Airport’s boarding gate piers, aircraft stands, terminals, aprons, taxiways and the general airfield campus.

Daa Director of Infrastructure Ultan McCloskey said: “Dublin Airport plays a vital role in connecting Ireland with the world and daa has an ongoing requirement to invest in our infrastructure to achieve that mission. We are looking forward to working in partnership with leaders in building and civil engineering that have the people, processes and best practice to support our existing in-house teams. Working with Sisk/Lagan Joint Venture to undertake our Airside and Landside civil engineering works, will ensure we collectively deliver the capital investment programme required right across Dublin Airport.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk