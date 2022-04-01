Sisk names new COO

Ajaz Shafi

The promotion of Ajaz Shafi follows the appointment of previous COO Paul Brown to chief executive at the start of the year in succession to Steve Bowcott.

Ajaz Shafi is a civil engineer with more than 30 years’ experience working for major contracting organisations in the UK, Hong Kong, India and the Middle East. He joined Sisk in 2013, initially managing the company’s UAE division before becoming managing director for the UK South business – a position he had held for the past six years.

Chief executive Paul Brown said: “We look forward to continuing to deliver for our clients in the UK under Ajaz’s leadership and to expanding our construction and civils presence in key sectors such as data centres and life sciences and grow our regional presence in the north and northeast as well as the home counties.”

In addition to the new COO appointment, Sisk has appointed construction board director Mark McGreevy, who has been with Sisk for 26 years, to the new role of chief commercial officer.

Mark McGreevy

On this appointment, Paul Brown said: “This is a vital role spanning the whole business, driving consistency, best practice, quality of earnings and the commercial strategy across all divisions in Ireland, the UK and Europe. We are facing unprecedented market variables now and this role will be central to managing our business risks effectively and supporting myself and the board on the delivery of our key strategic priorities in the coming years.”

