Sisk tops out high-rise Premier Inn

Developer Donal Mulryan takes the stage at the topping-out ceremony

Sisk is building a 30-storey budget hotel in London’s Canary Wharf district, next to Westferry Docklands Light Railway (DLR) station.

The £151m project, comprising a 400-bedroom hotel and 68 residentialapartments, has officially topped out and is on course for completion in mid-2022, remaining on schedule despite initial setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The developer is Rockwell, the vehicle of Irish property tycoon Donal Mulryan, and the architect is Simpson Haugh. Donal Mulryan said at a topping-out ceremony: “This is a pivotal moment for the development and for Rockwell. I am immensely proud of the entire project team who have come together to deliver this outstanding development on time despite difficulties faced through multiple lockdowns.”

How the finished building should look

Whitbread property acquisitions manager Louise Woodruff said: “For my generation, skyline views were reserved for boutique and top-end hotels. We’re changing that at Westferry with a 28-storey Premier Inn that will offer our customers panoramic views over London at an affordable price as well as immediate access to one of London’s top business and leisure destinations. The hotel is a landmark development for Whitbread and we’re looking forward to fitting out the building with our latest format rooms and delivering long-term economic benefits to Westferry.”

