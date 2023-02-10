Sisk welcomes Great Ormond Street approval

The proposals would see the redevelopment of the existing frontage building on Great Ormond Street

Sisk has been working with Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) since September 2017 as part of a design competition for the next phase of the redevelopment of the hospital.

GOSH and Sisk submitted a planning application to London Borough of Camden (LBC) for a new Children’s Cancer centre in May 2022. The new centre will serve as a national resource for children with rare and difficult-to-treat cancers.

The proposals would see the redevelopment of the existing frontage building on Great Ormond Street to provide a new cancer centre alongside the creation of new, upgraded facilities to enable the effective delivery of cancer care for children and their families.

Construction budget for the project was put at £149m three years ago. The design team includes BDP, Turley Associates, McBains and MTS Health.

The new centre will include cancer wards, cancer day care, new theatres and intensive care units. The building will also have new imaging equipment and a specialised chemotherapy pharmacy.

Last year 1,200 children visited GOSH to have specialist treatment for cancer; childhood cancer remains the leading cause of death in children aged 1-14 years old.

GOSH chief executive Matthew Shaw said: “We are delighted that Camden Council’s planning committee resolved to grant planning permission for our plans for our new Children’s Cancer Centre.

“This is an important step towards more children and young people being able to receive care and treatment in the best possible environment. This new centre will put us in a strong position to build on the decades of work undertaken by our clinicians and the researchers from our academic partner ICH to deliver the very best, kindest and effective treatments for cancer.”

GOSH will now work with Camden Council and the Greater London Authority to secure full planning permission and the Decision Notice can be issued. The deconstruction and construction programme is scheduled to take around three years.

