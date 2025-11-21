Sizewell C to reuse 15,000 tonnes of recycled concrete from Sizewell A

Drone shot of aggregate piles following the demolition of concrete plinths within Sizewell A's turbine hall [Photo from NRS]

Contractors building the Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk are set to reuse more than 15,000 tonnes of recycled concrete from the turbine alternator plinths at the now defunct Sizewell A plant.

The turbine hall at Sizewell A has been demolished as part of the site’s ongoing decommissioning, led by Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS).

All recycled materials have been tested and transported just a few hundred metres up the coast to Sizewell C’s main construction area (MCA), where they are being repurposed as sub-bases for various foundation platforms.

The initiative saves money as well as carbon.

Sizewell C site delivery director Damian Leydon said: “By reusing this material, we’re reducing the number of trucks transporting aggregate through East Suffolk, while further reaffirming our commitment of minimising our environmental impact during construction. This is great news all round.”

NRS senior project manager Wendy Heath said: “This innovative approach has prevented 28 tonnes of CO₂ emissions by diverting waste from landfill, completing the circular economy for this material. This marks a first-of-its-kind achievement for NRS and showcases how collaborative working is enabling sustainable decommissioning. By reducing waste and minimising traffic on local roads, we’re actively supporting the future of clean energy."

The idea came from the Environment Agency and the local council, whose officials approached the Sizewell C project team with the opportunity to repurpose material that would otherwise be treated as waste.

Since September, Sizewell A has been carrying out the crushing, testing, and certification of the concrete to ensure it meets the WRAP (Waste & Resources Action Programme) quality protocol. Once certified, the material has then been transported to the Sizewell C site as recycled aggregate. Transfers are now complete.

Sally Coble, nuclear regulation group manager south at the Environment Agency, said: “This is a great example of the Environment Agency’s enabling approach to regulation. We worked with Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS) and Sizewell C to facilitate the reuse of the Sizewell A turbine hall demolition waste. Reusing the crushed concrete as aggregate at Sizewell C is a sustainable approach to nuclear site decommissioning. We’re continuing to influence NRS to ensure this approach is used, where possible, at all decommissioning sites.”

Councillor Tom Daly, East Suffolk Council cabinet member for energy and climate change, added: “I am pleased that material from the decommissioned Sizewell A power station is being reused for Sizewell C. It’s vital that every effort be made to minimise the impact of construction on the environment and local community.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk