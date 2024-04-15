SJ Roberts wins trio of Barcud contracts

Barcud head of development Alex Dawson (left), director Sian Howells (centre) and SJ Roberts Construction managing director Mike Sambrook (right)

Barcud has handed SJ Roberts three separate contracts for the construction of affordable housing in Knighton on the Shropshire/Wales border, in Builth Wells in Powys, and in Aberystwyth.

The two organisations have previously collaborated on developments in Newtown and Presteigne in Powys.

Work has already started in Knighton where a mix of 18 one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are being built to A-rated energy standards, fitted with air source heat pumps and solar PV panels. Work here is anticipated to complete in spring 2025.

A further 31 homes will be built on Hospital Road in Builth Wells, and 34 on Piercefield Lane in Aberystwyth. Work on those sites should start later this year.

Barcud head of development Alex Dawson said: “Having worked with SJ Roberts on previous projects, we are confident in the team’s ability to deliver these new homes.”

SJ Roberts Construction managing director Mike Sambrook said: “Our track record delivering quality homes across a range of tenures for social landlords is something we’re incredibly proud of. Having successfully partnered with Barcud previously on a 36-home project in Presteigne, Powys and the Maes Dulais development in Newtown, it is testament to our experience in this sector that we’ve been appointed to build 80 further homes for the team.”

