Skanska and Aecom win Seattle arena

OVG-Seattle and NHL Seattle appointed the joint venture between Skanska and Aecom’s US building subsidiary as general contractor for the redevelopment of the Seattle Center Arena. The scheme is described as the largest private investment in the history of Pacific Northwest sports and entertainment.

The Skanska-Hunt JV joins project partners including CAA Icon (developer representative and project manager), Populous (architect) and Labor Partners.

The project team is working with thecCity of Seattle to complete the necessary permitting and approval processes with a view to starting construction in autumn of this year.

Tim Smith, senior vice president with Aecom Hunt said: “Seattle Center Arena is an important landmark and we’re thrilled to partner with Skanska to bring this renowned facility into the twenty-first century.”

Skanska executive vice president – general manager Kevin McCain said: “We believe that this is more than just a redevelopment of Seattle Center Arena and will become a world–class urban arena that will serve the Seattle area and its diverse communities.”

The redevelopment is designed to honour the history of the building, while equipping it to be the best-possible setting for hockey, basketball, concerts and other entertainment events. When complete, the new arena will feature an interior of up to 750,000 sq ft, almost double its current size. The new arena will also meet LEED standards.

“Visitors for the sports and entertainment events are going to be treated with a venue that not only honors the history of the arena, but also provides the latest in arena and fan engagement technology,” said Tod Leiweke, president & CEO of Seattle Hockey Partners. “No matter if you’re here to see the Seattle Storm, a hockey game or a concert, the new Seattle Center Arena will deliver amazing fan experiences.”