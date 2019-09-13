Skanska highways crews to get bodycams

It might be disruptive but it's important work

The Cambs Times news site reports that Skanska’s bodycams initiative will start in Cambridgeshire, where the company is responsible for the county council’s roads, before being rolled out nationwide to other contracts.

Skanska is two years into a 10-year, £32m-a-year highway maintenance contract in Cambridgeshire.

Business director John Birkenhead said: "On a regular basis members of our workforce are verbally abused by members of the public and that's on a weekly basis, and that's an industry-wide recognised problem. We have had several instances where physical violence has taken place and where staff have had to try and remove themselves from the situation."

He added: "It just seems to be an indictment on the society that we live in at the moment that everyone is in a rush and doesn't want to be held up for any reason whatsoever. We all have a job to do and we just ask members of the public to be patient and understand what we are doing. It is not only for our safety but for their safety as well."

It is hoped that if motorists are made aware that they are being filmed, they will not be so obnoxious.

