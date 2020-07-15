Skanska names new infrastructure boss

Jonathan Willcock

Jonathan Willcock joins Skanska in October and becomes part of its senior leadership team for the UK.

For the last seven years he has led the UK systems, signalling and infrastructure business of French transport systems specialist Alstom.

Before that, he has worked for bus and train operating company Go-Ahead and for Vinci’s nuclear power station construction division.

Projects that he will oversee at Skanska include the River Humber gas pipeline replacement project for National Grid, which is set to be the world’s longest gas pipeline in a tunnel, inserted in a single string.

Skanska UK president Gregor Craig said: “Jonathan has a proven track record of leading successful businesses. His senior leadership experience in the construction industry will add greatly to Skanska’s infrastructure expertise. We look forward to welcoming him and working on some exciting upcoming opportunities.”

Andrew English, previous managing director of Skanska Infrastruture, moved to Australian contractor John Holland earlier this year as executive general manager (infrastructure) based in Sydney.

