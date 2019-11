The US$59m (£46m) Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (PRCA) project for the City of Beaverton will include a 550-seat theatre, a large lobby for receptions and events, classrooms and workshops for arts and dance, meeting and conference space, an art gallery and a café.

The adjoining car park will have more than 350 parking spaces as well as ground-level retail space.

Construction is scheduled for completion in July 2021.

