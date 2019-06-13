Skanska picked for US airport canopy

The canopy over the Terminal C departures level kerbside is the central element of the US$67m (£53m) contract that it has signed with Massachusetts Port Authority. Work will also include expansion and infill of the departures upper-level kerbside deck as well as improvements and enlarging of the pick-up and drop-off areas. The project also includes the demolition of the existing canopy, removal of two existing elevators and the installation of three new elevators. The scope also includes the construction of pick-up and drop-off areas on the ground floor of the two car parks and new structural floors in the footprints of the old elevator shafts.

Construction will begin in November 2019 and is scheduled to be complete by late 2021.

Skanska had already been appointed earlier this year for an initial US$15m phase of the work.