Skanska recruits rail director

James Corker is moving to Skanska from Morgan Sindall, where he was area director based in Doncaster, responsible for all Network Rail and third-party rail projects.

He was previously a regional director of Spencer and spent 10 years with VolkerFitzpatrick earlier in his 20-year career.

“James has significant rail sector and industry experience and we’re delighted that he is joining Skanska,” said Jonathan Willcock, managing director of Skanska’s Infrastructure business. “We have exciting growth plans for the future and James’ capabilities, including his knowledge and understanding of our markets aligned with his customer focus, will support the strategic development of our business.”

His projects include the Werrington Grade Separation, a £169m design and build dive under scheme on the east coast mainline; the Edinburgh Glasgow Improvement Programme (EGIP) – a £200m electrification programme including the EGIP Alliance and Stirling, Dunblane, Alloa (SDA) electrification – and Kings Cross remodelling, a £259m throat remodelling project in the heart of an operational Kings Cross Station. He has also led work on the Ilford depot for Crossrail and Reading depot for Network Rail on the Reading Station area regeneration programme.

“During my time in the industry I’ve heard a lot of positivity on Skanska’s reputation, which has been reinforced after visiting some of their high-profile projects, which were really good experiences,” James Corker said. “People always speak so highly about working for Skanska and I’m now very much looking forward to joining the business.”

