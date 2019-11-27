Skanska signs contract for Gothenburg University building

The contract is with Akademiska Hus, a property company that works in collaboration with universities and colleges across Sweden.

The project includes two new seven-storey buildings, as well as an intermediate part that contains an atrium and meeting rooms. The development, which covers about 32,000m2 in total, will contain labs, classrooms and offices. The premises have been designed to be flexible so that changes can be made to suit university's future needs.

In addition, Skanska will rebuild a connecting building with an area of about 2,000m2.

The scheme is designed to enables the university to bring together much of the activities within the Faculty of Science, which includes about 3,000 students and between 500 and 600 employees.

Construction will start immediately and the project is due for completion in the second quarter of 2023.

