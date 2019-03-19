Skanska signs contract for ‘zero energy' hotel

The 11-storey hotel for client Fabege will be built in Solna, Sweden. It will be part of the Nordic Choice Hotels chain Comfort Hotel and will have 336 rooms and 88 apartments for long-term accommodation and will also include Nordic Choice Hotels’ Swedish headquarters.

The building is designed for a very low energy consumption and will be certified in accordance with the FEBY 18 Gold certification used for energy-efficient buildings and BREEAM level Excellent.

The construction work will begin immediately and the new hotel is scheduled for completion during the first quarter 2021.