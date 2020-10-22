Skanska signs for Oslo metro ground works

The aim of the project is to establish a prepared construction pit ready for the next phase of work on the Fornebu Line.

The City of Oslo is client for the project, which involves excavation, blasting, loading, transportation and disposal of spoil. Handling of contaminated material is a vital part of the work, said Skanska. The project also includes demolition of the existing building mass on the site, as well as rerouting of cables and pipes and the installation of sheet piling around the construction pit.

Skanska’s contract is a part of the largest transportation project in the city in over 20 years. The new Fornebu Railway will be an 8km extension of the Oslo Metro. It will connect the Fornebu peninsula in Baerum to the existing Majorstuen T-rail interchange station in Oslo.

Construction start is planned in December for delivery in the first quarter of 2023.

