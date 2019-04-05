Skanska team picked for Finnish school project

Construction of the new buildings, which have a combined value of €45m, will start in late spring. The new middle school to be built in Jokiranta will replace the old school building, while Taanila will be an entirely new school. The schools are due to open in autumn 2021.

“Healthy and safe schools boost our vitality. We are glad to have obtained experienced and reliable providers, Skanska and Caverion, to implement our new schools,” said Kari Kentala, technical director for the city of Ylivieska.

The new comprehensive school to be built in the Taanila district on Ouluntie road will have premises for about 400 pupils and indoor and outdoor sports facilities for all citizens of the municipality. The Jokiranta school – will have capacity of 500 pupils and will replace a building afflicted by indoor air problems.

Caverion will be responsible for the total delivery of building systems, including design in the construction phase. During the 20-year maintenance period, Caverion will be responsible for the maintenance and care of the buildings. Skanska is responsible for the construction work and planning, and will serve as general contractor for the project.

“The life cycle model is particularly suitable for implementing projects with a high level of responsibility, like school buildings,” said Ville Tamminen, executive vice president, Caverion Finland. “The cooperation is focused on finding the best solutions to ensure healthy and safe conditions and environment for children, staff members and all building users.”

“Energy efficiency is in the spotlight in both projects,” said Markus Pöllä, project development manager at Skanska Talonrakennus, Northern regional unit. “The goal is to qualify for energy efficiency class A and four stars in the Finnish RTS Environmental Classification.”