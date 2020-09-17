Skanska team picked for US viaduct

The team will replace the Interstate 95 northbound viaduct in Providence. The Providence Viaduct spans the Woonasquatucket River, Amtrak Northeast Corridor, city roads and interchange ramps.

The design-build project is intended to optimise traffic flows by replacing the viaduct as well as associated ramp and overpass structures.

The contract includes staged demolition and construction, bridge preservation and road reconstruction.

Construction is scheduled for completion in December 2024.

