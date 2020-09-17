  1. Instagram
Thu September 17 2020

Skanska team picked for US viaduct

5 hours A 50-50 joint venture of Skanska and Manafort Brothers has won a US$212m (£164m) contract to replace the elevated section of a highway in Rhode Island, USA.

The team will replace the Interstate 95 northbound viaduct in Providence. The Providence Viaduct spans the Woonasquatucket River, Amtrak Northeast Corridor, city roads and interchange ramps.

The design-build project is intended to optimise traffic flows by replacing the viaduct as well as associated ramp and overpass structures.

The contract includes staged demolition and construction, bridge preservation and road reconstruction.

Construction is scheduled for completion in December 2024.

