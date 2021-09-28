Skanska to build Finland’s largest hotel

It has signed a contract with KOy Apron to build the hotel developed by LAK Real Estate.

The hotel, which will be in Helsinki Airport will be the largest hotel in Finland with over 700 rooms and a total area of about 37,800 square metres. It will have five restaurants, a spa, gym and services for meetings and conferences. The building is expected to receive a LEED Gold certification. The hotel will be operated by the Nordic Choice Hotels.

Construction starts in the beginning of next month, and the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

