Skanska to build Helsinki housing complex

The contract with the city council involves the construction of a five residential buildings in the area of Kalasatama. The buildings will have six to eight storeys, with a total of 193 apartments. Some of the new homes will be subsidised or for rent. A car park will be built under the shared courtyard and the complex will also include facilities for residents as well as commercial areas.

The new homes will have an automation and energy information system that makes it possible for the residents to monitor their own water and energy consumption and control electric devices with a web application. The scheme will include a suction system for household waste.

Construction work begins this month and all the residential blocks are scheduled for completion by early 2022.