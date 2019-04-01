Skanska wins Ohio schools project

The intermediate school will be expanded

The joint venture with Megen Construction will work for Little Miami Local Schools on the project, which includes several new buildings, additions and renovations. Skanska’s 70% share of the contract is worth US$45m (£34m).

A new 9,500m2 school will be built for pre-kindergarten to first grade pupils and there will be additions to the intermediate school. Additions and renovations will also be carried out to the junior high school, the high school and an elementary school.

Construction services are slated to start in May 2019. The project is expected to reach completion in the third quarter of 2021.