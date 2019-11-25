Skanska wins rebuild of Stockholm school

It has signed a contract with Sisab Skolfastigheter i Stockholm for the redevelopment and expansion of Rödabergsskolan.

The project includes the demolition of an existing school building, the construction of a new school building with a sports hall and also the reconstruction of a part of the school that is being kept. The work involves about 9,000m2 of new construction and 6,400m2 of redevelopment.

The redeveloped Rödabergsskolan will be able to teach approximately 1,040 pupils, compared with today's capacity of 640 pupils.

The new building is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021. Renovation work on the existing school building will then begin and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2022.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk