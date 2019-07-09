BibbyBibby
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed July 10 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. International
  3. Skanska wins trio of US contracts

Skanska wins trio of US contracts

1 day Skanska USA has won two contracts with a combined value of almost US$295m.

In New York City, it will build East Midtown Greenway in for US$94m and a new entrance at Pennsylvania Station for US$119m. The third contract is for the US$83.5m Center for Science & Innovation at Seattle University.

The East Midtown Greenway contract for New York City Economic Development Corporation involves building a public walkway and bike path along the East River between East 53rd and East 61st Streets (left). Skanska will also install a pedestrian bridge at East 54th Street. Work is set to begin in September 2019 and continue through to early 2022.

Also in New York City, it has signed a US$119m contract with Vornado Realty Trust to construct an additional entrance to the historic Pennsylvania Station - Penn Station. The new East Entrance, located on the corner of 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue, will feature a four-storey, clear glass canopy that shelters new escalators, a staircase, and an elevator connecting passengers to the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and subway corridors below. Skanska’s contract also includes street-level excavation to accommodate the new entrance.   

The Center for Science & Innovation is seen as representing the future of science, technology engineering & mathematics (Stem) education at Seattle University. The project includes construction of a new five-story, 10,300m2 building to house the biology, chemistry and computer science programmes.

There will be research and teaching labs and a computer science project centre as well as space available to those wishing to be creative. Construction will begin this month and is scheduled for completion in April 2021.

Got a story? Email editor@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »