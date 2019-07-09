Skanska wins trio of US contracts

In New York City, it will build East Midtown Greenway in for US$94m and a new entrance at Pennsylvania Station for US$119m. The third contract is for the US$83.5m Center for Science & Innovation at Seattle University.

The East Midtown Greenway contract for New York City Economic Development Corporation involves building a public walkway and bike path along the East River between East 53rd and East 61st Streets (left). Skanska will also install a pedestrian bridge at East 54th Street. Work is set to begin in September 2019 and continue through to early 2022.

Also in New York City, it has signed a US$119m contract with Vornado Realty Trust to construct an additional entrance to the historic Pennsylvania Station - Penn Station. The new East Entrance, located on the corner of 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue, will feature a four-storey, clear glass canopy that shelters new escalators, a staircase, and an elevator connecting passengers to the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and subway corridors below. Skanska’s contract also includes street-level excavation to accommodate the new entrance.

The Center for Science & Innovation is seen as representing the future of science, technology engineering & mathematics (Stem) education at Seattle University. The project includes construction of a new five-story, 10,300m2 building to house the biology, chemistry and computer science programmes.

There will be research and teaching labs and a computer science project centre as well as space available to those wishing to be creative. Construction will begin this month and is scheduled for completion in April 2021.

