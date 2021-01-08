Skanska wins US rail contract

The work involves the design and construction of a scheme to widen the LIRR 33rd Street train hall corridor, including raised ceiling heights, upgraded lighting and wayfinding, digital information screens, and mechanical and electrical work. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the contract includes upgraded access from the concourse level to the platforms below, including the installation of a new elevator.

The company has also has signed an additional contract with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to construct the Concourse T-North extension and modernisation. The work in Atlanta, Georgia, will be carried out by a Skanska-led joint venture that also includes New South Construction, FS360 and Synergy Construction. Skanska's share of the contract is worth about US$56m. The expansion and modernisation at the world's busiest passenger airport will include the construction of five additional gates at the north end of Concourse T at the Airport, in addition to rebuilding a major portion of the North Terminal exit road. Other tasks include constructing a Delta Air Lines ground support equipment facility and a fire station, as well as overseeing relocations to the utilities' infrastructure. Construction begins this month, and completion is scheduled for December 2022.

Skanska has also recently started work on a US$64m contract for build the Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute in Florida. The new 35,000m2 institute will include an eight-storey hospital that will house 75 inpatient rooms and 10 operating rooms (ORs). It will also build ann adjoining 6-storey medical office building that will contain an added 12 ORs. Construction is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.

