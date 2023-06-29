Slowdown for plant sales

Retail sales of the main categories of construction and earthmoving equipment in May 2023 were 5% down on May 2022.

However, after growth in the first quarter of the year, sales for the first five months of 2023 were nearly 6% ahead of 2022, reaching approximately 15,900 units.

With construction output in decline, further modest reductions in plant sales are expected in the second half of the year with overall sales of equipment for the year falling behind 2022 levels.

Regionally, Scotland and the southeast of England have seen sales remain around 30% ahead of 2022 levels so far this year, while northwest England has seen a 17%.

The construction equipment statistics exchange is run by Systematics International in partnership with the Construction Equipment Association (CEA).

