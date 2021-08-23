Social housing landlord renews £140m heating contract

K&T Heating Services and Sure Maintenance are both part of the Sureserve Group

The contract term is a minimum of five years (maximum 10), starting on 1st September 2021, and is expected to generate combined sales revenue of £140m over the full 10-year term.

The Guinness Partnership owns and manages more than 65,000 homes throughout England.

K&T Heating Services managing director David Greenfield said: "By securing the London and southeast regions of this contract, we will be able to build both strong and sustainable futures within the communities we serve and to continue developing the service promises we make, together with our team of committed people who help us achieve this.”

Sure Maintenance managing director Pat Coleman added: “Working with The Guinness Partnership so far has been a rewarding journey for our team and we are pleased to be able to continue servicing The Guinness Partnership’s customers, local people and the local communities for the next 10 years.”

