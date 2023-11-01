Solihull picks Muse for town centre revival

The vision is to turn Solihull's Mell Square into a new mixed-use neighbourhood

Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council chose Muse following a competitive bidding process.

Muse’s team includes architect Howells, planning consultant Turley, and urban designer Planit.

Muse will now enter a development agreement with the council, which will be subject to cabinet approval. Once in place, following public consultation and subject to planning, the first phase of development could get start by autumn 2025.

Mell Square, in Solihull town centre, has been identified as a key part of the council’s town centre masterplan. The council is aiming to enhance Solihull’s visitor experience, diversify the nighttime economy, deliver new public and leisure spaces, as well as new homes, combining to create a new mixed-use neighbourhood.

Muse regional managing director Maggie Grogan said: “Our focus is on working in partnership with local authorities and communities to deliver quality new places. This means regeneration with people at its heart. A place which will celebrate Solihull’s heritage and help define its future.,

Council leader Ian Courts said: “Solihull enjoys a well-established reputation as a vibrant, attractive, and welcoming destination for high quality shopping, business and leisure. With a proven track record of attracting high quality occupiers and investment, Solihull is one of the best-performing town centres in the country.

“However, as retail habits and the way we use our local centres continue to change, we need to ensure what we are offering also evolves. It’s important that we plan and invest now so that Solihull town centre remains an exciting, thriving, and accessible place for people to enjoy.

“As well as creating new space for high quality retailers, restaurateurs, independent businesses and providing a range of new housing right in the heart of the town centre, this scheme will also bring benefits for the wider borough in terms of investment, new jobs, and training opportunities. Over time, new communities making their homes in our town centre will bring a boost to local businesses and feed our growing evening economy.

“I’m thrilled that we are forging ahead with these game-changing plans to create a town centre for future generations to live in, work in and enjoy. It’s fantastic to have Muse on board, they bring with them a wealth of experience delivering complex, mixed-use projects with a strong focus on high quality public realm, sustainability, community, and quality.”

