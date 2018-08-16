South African hire company picks Trime’s green lights

Eight Trime X-Eco LED lighting towers have been supplied to Lambson’s Hire by Mayday Equipment, which is the official South Africa distributors for Cambridge-based Trime. The balance of the first container shipped from Europe will be used for stock purposes to introduce the LED lighting towers to the South African market.

Lambson’s Hire opted for the Trime X-ECO LED principally because of their positive environmental qualities, following the lead outlined in a South African government initiative, the Green Economy Accord. Trime has calculated that the X-Eco LED uses approximately R5890.00 (£336.00) less in fuel each month, when compared to a traditionally illuminated lighting set. This equates to a reduction in CO 2 emissions per month from 1224kg to 336kg.

The order was placed by Lambson’s Hire founder and owner Rohan Lambson, who is a regular visitor to the UK hire exhibitions. He said: “In November 2010, our New Growth Path called for an economy that is more inclusive and environmentally sustainable. With this in mind we began shifting our focus to seek out more sustainable equipment. In our opinion the X-Eco LED sets are at the forefront of delivering environmental benefits without comprising quality or lighting intensity.”

The lighting towers will be shipped to Mayday Equipment in Airport Park, Germiston and fitted onto locally manufactured four-wheeled trailers, a common requirement for the mining industry.