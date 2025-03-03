South Wokingham development approved

Artist's impression of the South Wokingham expansion

Miller Homes and Kier Property are collaborating on part of the South Wokingham strategic development location (SWSDL) in Berkshire.

Wokingham Borough Council made an initial resolution to grant planning permission in May 2021 and has now approved the plans.

Construction is expected to start this spring, subject to reserved matters applications and planning conditions.

The development also includes plans for a suitable alternative natural greenspace (SANG), to offset environmental damage caused by the development.

This project represents an important step forward in providing much-needed housing, infrastructure, and amenities for this part of South Wokingham,” said David Brown, managing director of Miller Homes Southern. “The new primary school and public open spaces will enhance the area, creating a thriving community for future residents. Our shared commitment to sustainable and timely delivery will ensure the success of this strategic development.”

Kier Property managing director Leigh Thomas added: “By working closely with Miller Homes, Wokingham Borough Council, and the local community, we aim to deliver not only much-needed homes but also sustainable infrastructure and vibrant public spaces that meet the needs of current and future generations.”

