Southdown Housing trials insulation coatings

The insulation capabilities of Zenova’s products are being tested on the Southdown Housing property

Zenova Group is supplying its new insulating paint and insulating render for a pilot project, refurbishing a semi-detached house in Eastbourne.

The exterior of the property is being rendered with Zenova IR while the roof space and interior walls are being coated with Zenova IP paint.

Laboratory tests have shown that Zenova’s technology improves home insulation. The Southdown Housing Association project hopes to show that it is just as effective in real life. Throughout the pilot, the performance of the insulating materials will be monitored by third party testing company Synetica.

Zenova is also working with building services consultant Slender Winter Partnership to undertake thermal U-Value modelling of the materials, which is the value used in the energy efficiency element of Part L of building regulations and can also be used for energy performance certificates (EPCs).

The render and paint are part of a portfolio of products developed by Zenova, which also includes fire protection paints, fire extinguishing fluids, ceiling sprinklers and a fire-retardant fluid that can be sprayed on forested areas, shrubs and grasses to prevent the spread of forest fires.

Tony Crawley, founder and chief executive of Zenova, said: “The housing sector, local authorities, together with businesses and other organisations have some key obligations to meet with carbon reduction targets, driven by new legislation to reduce global warming. Our technology is a significant step forward in the market and has the potential to be a gamechanger is our collective ambitions to be a low carbon society and to reduce householders’ energy bills.”

Southdown Housing Association director Jim Aspdin added: “We are confident that the results of this programme will demonstrate that as responsible custodians of housing for our tenants and the community we can progress towards the targeted reduction in energy costs and emissions given rising prices and of course world climate change”

