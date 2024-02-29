Southend re-tenders Cliffs Pavilion project

Cliffs Pavilion Theatre

Willmott Dixon signed a pre-construction agreement with the council in July 2023 and carried out design development but the costs in its subsequent tender submission were deemed too high and outside of the £8m project budget.

The project will expand the theatre’s restaurant, a new entrance and lobby to improve the customer experience, upgraded ventilation, a new outdoor piazza and improvements to the bars, toilets, lifts and other areas.

Cllr Derek Jarvis, Southend cabinet member arts, culture, heritage, and leisure, said: “We must ensure this important project is delivered on budget. We have been assessing options and worked with our independent project cost consultant who believe that the project is deliverable within the allocated amount.

“We have therefore quickly got on with a new open tender, which if successful will delay the start of construction, which we currently estimate would be by up to four months.

“The Cliffs Pavilion Theatre is one of Southend's key venues for culture, arts and events and this work will ensure that we reinforce its position as one of the top 10 regional theatres in the country.

“The expansion and upgrade will also help us to secure the future success of the Cliffs Pavilion, in the hopes of benefiting from larger touring shows and bringing larger audiences to the city whilst also benefitting our local economy.”

The refurbishment of the main bar will be taken forward as a separate contract and will start once the main works are completed in 2025.

