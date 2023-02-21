Southern Sheeting stocks Ramco boards

  1. Instagram
Wed February 22 2023

1 day Building materials supplier Southern Sheeting is now stocking Ramco Hicem fibre cement boards and Ramco Hilux calcium silicate boards.

Southern Sheeting has agreed terms with APM Distribution, the UK’s sole importer of products from Ramco Industries in India, to be a stockholder.

Hicem fibre cement boards and Hilux calcium silicate boards are A1 fire rated (non-combustible).

Southern Sheeting managing director Tony Hobbs said: “APM Distribution is extremely reputable and a family company, just like ours, so we have formed a very close, mutually beneficial working relationship. We see this new partnership as a coup for our business.

“Both variants of Ramco boards are high quality, versatile and incredibly cost efficient.”

