Southern Sheeting stocks Ramco boards

Ramco Hicem fibre cement board

Southern Sheeting has agreed terms with APM Distribution, the UK’s sole importer of products from Ramco Industries in India, to be a stockholder.

Hicem fibre cement boards and Hilux calcium silicate boards are A1 fire rated (non-combustible).

Southern Sheeting managing director Tony Hobbs said: “APM Distribution is extremely reputable and a family company, just like ours, so we have formed a very close, mutually beneficial working relationship. We see this new partnership as a coup for our business.

“Both variants of Ramco boards are high quality, versatile and incredibly cost efficient.”

