Southern utility works move forward for HS2 Euston

Looking east along Euston Road with the station to the left [© HS2 Ltd]

Mace Dragados, HS2’s main contractor for the new Euston station, has subcontracted utilities infrastructure works to Barhale.

Barhale has an extensive schedule of utilities infrastructure works to continue the multi-utility corridor that it constructed during the first phase of works around the northern section of the site. This will extend around the south of Euston station before reintegrating with the existing utility networks.

Barhale will design and build a total of: 210 metres of 1000mm (42”) diameter and 360 metres of 250mm diameter fresh water diversions; 220 metres of 1500mm diameter foul water sewer diversion; 190 metres of 800mm (36”) gas main diversion; 180 metres of new high voltage and 90 metres of communications cables; and multiple localised facilitating diversions of secondary services.

Senior contracts manager Mike Faherty explained that the service corridor goes around the front of the existing mainline train station, through Euston Square.

“While this southern leg will present us with shorter chainage than on previous phases of the project, we are working in and around what is arguably one of the busiest parts of London,” he said. “For example, we face the challenge of negotiating an exceptionally complex interface, including the crossing of Euston Road with the 1000mm water diversion, while maintaining suitable access for traffic at all times.

“We will be drawing on the experience of the conditions gained on the previous phases of this project and on our close working relationship with the principal utility owners Thames Water, Cadent and LUL (London Underground), to ensure that we again deliver a first-class result to pave the way for the new HS2 station’s construction.”

Barhale also continues to deliver enabling works through Hampstead Road, Cardington Street and at Cumberland Market along with the southern tie-in.

Faherty added: “This final major package of utilities works represents a key piece of the jigsaw in preparing Euston for HS2, and the whole team is proud to be playing a part.”

Design work for the utilities work is expected to start before the end of summer 2025 with construction expected to be underway from March 2026. Completion is expected in early 2029.

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