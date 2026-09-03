Southern Water shows off Yew Hill Reservoir

Phil Maunder, engineering and construction project manager at Southern Water explained, “The reservoir is made up of two cells and will collectively hold nine million litres of water, that’s around the size of four Olympic swimming pools. The structure is supported by more than 170 columns, has used more than 3,500m3 of concrete in its build and holds more than 650t of steel.” Video of one of the cells can be viewed here.

The reservoir is part of the £100m Southampton Link Main, as part of plans to address water scarcity and strengthen water supplies in the southeast. As part of this project, Southern Water and its partners are building a new 19km water pipeline to help transfer water across the region, alongside new pumping stations.

The Southampton Link Main will connect the Otterbourne Water Supply Works, Yew Hill Reservoir and Rownhams Water Supply Works.

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