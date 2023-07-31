SPA tenders £100m refurb framework

Scottish Procurement Alliance director Lesley Anderson

The £100m framework offers opportunities for plumbers, joiners, bricklayers, electricians, landscapers and others.

It is geared towards helping Scotland reach its 2045 net zero targets by seeking to retrofit and repurpose social and public buildings.

Lesley Anderson, regional director at the Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA), said that the framework would help public bodies to manage their assets more effectively, comply with regulations, and save money.

She said: “Retrofitting projects will play a huge role in making sure that we take the necessary steps to achieving Scotland’s net zero targets. We are helping councils, social landlords, the NHS and a host of other bodies to achieve what they need to in the most efficient and effective ways.

“The framework is an exciting opportunity for SMEs and larger organisations to get the chance to deliver on meaningful projects within the public sector. It has a huge emphasis on encouraging local supply chains, so we’re also hoping it will have huge benefits to local economies too.”

The refurbishment and modernisation framework covers works on kitchen and bathroom refits, heating system installations, electrical works, mould prevention, fire safety upgrades, landscaping and other external works and energy efficiency.

Five workstreams for the framework have been split into a series of project value bands. The workstreams individually contain different value bands up to £2m+.

Bidders can apply to operate in Eastern Scotland, West Central Scotland, Scottish Borders, Dumfries, and Galloway, East and North Ayrshire Mainland, South Ayrshire and South Lanarkshire but are required to be able to demonstrate a turnover of at least £500,000.

Those interested in the framework can apply at in-tendhost.co.uk/lhc/aspx/Tenders/Current

