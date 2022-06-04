Spanish acquisition for Wacker Neuson

Enar makes vibratory plates, rammers and walk-behind rollers for soil and asphalt compaction

Enar, headquartered in Zaragoza, makes vibration, surfacing and compaction equipment for the concrete construction industry. It has subsidiaries in France, Mexico, Poland and China.

The new owners plan to manage Enar as an independent brand within the Wacker Neuson group.

Wacker Neuson director of market development Markus Einsele has been put in joint charge of the acquired business, alongside Enar chief executive David Gascon.

“Enar ideally complements Wacker Neuson’s offering in the rapidly growing concrete technology market, enabling us to offer our customers the right product regardless of their needs,” said Markus Einsele.

Alongside a range of internal vibrators for concrete, Enar’s product portfolio also covers vibratory plates, rammers and walk-behind rollers for soil and asphalt compaction.

