Speedy and AFC plan H-power generator service

AFC Energy’s H-Power generator

The collaboration follows last year’s launch of AFC Energy’s H-Power generators, which have been trialled by contractors including Kier, Mace and Keltbray.

Surrey-based AFC Energy will initially supply Speedy with its H-Power Tower generators on a cross-hire basis on commercial terms.

The plan is to go on to form a 50:50 joint venture offering a full-service hire model – equipment supply, maintenance, technical support, site preparation and fuelling. It is proposed that the AFC Energy equipment will be available for hire exclusively from the JV through Speedy for an initial three-year period.

Once established, the JV will invest £3m in 30kW H-Power generators and build up inventory as demand grows. The first of these systems are expected to be available later this year.

AFC Energy chief executive Adam Bond said: “The pressure to deliver zero emission power on construction sites here in the UK and overseas has seen strong growth in demand for AFC Energy’s H-Power Generators. Our collaboration with Speedy builds on the successful H-Power Tower launch last year and subsequent field-based deployments, many of whom are customers of Speedy, making our proposed collaboration all the more relevant.”

