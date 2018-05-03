Speedy rolls out same-day delivery

Tool hire chain Speedy is promising same-day delivery of its top 50 products anywhere in the UK when ordered before 3pm.

The initiative represents a roll-out of Speedy Hire’s Capital Commitment, launched in January 2018 within the M25.

Speedy says that it fails to deliver on time, customers will be granted one week’s free hire. To date, the company says that it has not failed on a single delivery in Greater London and now wants to make the service available to customers from across its 200+ depots nationwide.

Chief executive Russell Down said: “We know we have the infrastructure in place and the equipment and manpower available to deliver on our service commitment to our customers. Our results in London and the M25 have exceeded our expectations and we now want all our customers to benefit from this across the UK.

“As a company, we have an unwavering focus on the customer and we are dedicated to putting service at the heart of everything we do. This focus lies at the heart of our Capital Commitment initiative. Its success has given us the confidence to expand the benefits it brings to our customers nationwide.”

Among contractors taking up the Speedy offer is Morgan Sindall, whose procurement director Graham Edgell said: “This same day guarantee has been another welcome step forwards from Speedy in putting customers first and underpinning it with a tangible commitment to their own depots to meet expectations consistently, in an industry often let down by promises that do not materialise.”

The Capital Commitment initiative applies to all customer deliveries within the UK. It is applicable across Speedy’s top 50 listed products, which include a range of items from 57mm vibrating high frequency pokers to large electric dehumidifiers and from a heavy duty electric rotary hammer drills to two-stroke cut off saws.

The full list of products covered is at www.speedyservices.com/capital-commitment