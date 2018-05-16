Speller Metcalfe lands Coventry's engineering faculty

Speller Metcalfe has won a £17.7m contract to build a second engineering and computing building for Coventry University.

Speller Metcalfe has been contracted to construct a four-storey building of steel frame precast concrete superstructure on the site of what is currently a car park. The 5,366 m² building will accommodate Coventry University’s Faculty of Engineering, Environment & Computing.

The £29m building will feature a range of state-of-the-art spaces including a gaming and virtual reality studio, a specialist area for 3D printing and rapid prototyping, a laser facility, and physics and electronics laboratories.

It will also include seminar, tutorial and PC rooms, as well as social and collaborative learning areas for students, staff and researchers.

Construction work is expected to start this summer, and it is hoped the building will open its doors to students in autumn 2020.

The project team includes architect Broadway Malyan, project manager RPS Group, planning consultants GVA and cost manager Gardiner &Theobald.