Speller Metcalfe starts at Droitwich leisure centre

The extension should be completed in 2026

Following the completion of enabling works, main construction is now under way on modernising and expanding Droitwich Spa Leisure Centre.

The project is being led by Alliance Leisure for Wychavon District Council, with Watson Batty Architects as designer and Speller Metcalfe as contractor.

The redevelopment will include an extension with a new 12-metre learner pool, as well as a new reception and café area.

Upgrades include renovation of changing areas, the addition of three treatment rooms, and improved mechanical and electrical systems. A key focus is sustainability, with air source heat pumps and solar panels helping to boost energy efficiency.

The first phase of the refurbishment, covering the ‘dry’ side of the centre including the gym and changing rooms, is in progress. Excavation for the new learner pool is under way, with early phases expected to be completed before Christmas. Work will continue through 2026, with the fully refurbished centre due to reopen later in the year.

As a separate contract, the Droitwich project will also see upgrades and expansion to the car park and the addition of a new skatepark and pump track.

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