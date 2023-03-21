Speller Metcalfe to build Wolverhampton EV school

Site of the new technical centre [Image: Astley Partnership Ltd]

Speller Metcalfe has been awarded the contract to build the Advanced Engineering & Electric Vehicle Centre of Excellence at Wolverhampton Tech's Wellington Road site in Bilston.

The college expects 5,500 students and 954 apprenticeships to study there in its first 10 years.

The electric vehicle school centre is phase one of the council’s City Learning Quarter masterplan, which will also see a new city centre campus built in a second phase of works due to start later this year.

City of Wolverhampton Council deputy leader Stephen Simkins said: “2023 is going to be a very exciting year for this scheme and I’m delighted we now have Speller Metcalfe on board. The City Learning Quarter will transform the learning environment for our students and residents, creating top-class facilities where they can flourish.

“We are working hard with City of Wolverhampton College to ensure we not only deliver a vibrant education hub where we improve the city’s learning, apprenticeship and employment offers, but also that we retain our best talent, rather than losing people to different parts of the region.”

Rob Lashford, Regional Director at Speller Metcalfe, said: “This is not only a new educational building for Wolverhampton College, but one that is at the forefront of education by delivering industry-standard courses to aspiring students. As a local contractor from Wolverhampton, Speller Metcalfe is delighted to be a part of the council’s journey to realise their Learning Quarter vision.”

