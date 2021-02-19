Spencer goes 24/7 to meet deadline for border checkpoints

Spencer has to have the job finished by 1st July 2021

Spencer Group has been selected by Associated British Ports (ABP) to build two border control posts (BCPs) at the ports of Hull and Immingham.

Now that the UK is no longer part of the European Union, the BCPs are needed to carry out checks on plants, plant products and animal products such as meat, fish and dairy being imported from the EU.

The UK government has directed that all BCPs across the country must be operational by 1st July 2021, when full controls on goods entering the UK come into force.

At the project’s peak, Hull-based Spencer will have 130 people on the job and is promising that work will be carried out seven days a week and 24 hours a day as and when required.

Spencer has already made rapid progress on the project, it reports. It has designed the foundations, steelwork, drainage and cladding details for both sites and secured supply chain partners for the modular buildings, piling, groundworks, steelwork, cladding, internal walls and doors, refrigeration and dock-leveller loading platforms.

Piling is also complete at the Immingham site, while at the Hull site Spencer has put in place a ground stabilisation system to reduce cost and save time in the construction of foundations.

The project covers the construction of a 4.1 acre facility at the Port of Hull, with a total floor space of 33,584 sq ft (3,120 sq m), and a 5.3 acre facility at Immingham, with a total floor space of 40,957 sq ft (3,805 sq m).

Spencer Group operations director Andy Beach said: “It wouldn’t be possible to work at the pace we are to meet this demanding deadline without Spencer and ABP working together as a fully integrated team.

“The delivery time is very challenging, so it’s crucial we work in collaboration and that’s precisely what we’ve done from the very first day. We have a fantastic relationship and it’s testament to all involved just how quickly we’ve got this project off the ground.

“As a local contractor, we’re delighted to have been selected to deliver such a prestigious scheme for a key client like ABP at the ports of Hull and Immingham. This is also great news for our local supply chain partners who are supporting us on the project.”

ABP Humber regional director Simon Bird said: “The construction of new border control posts in the ports of both Hull and Immingham will help to ensure we continue to have a smooth flow of trade and we keep vital supplies coming into the nation.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk